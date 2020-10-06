'Gilmore Girls' cast then and now: Here's what the stars look like after 20 years

The classic family comedy, Gilmore Girls, which premiered in 2000, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Even decades down the line, the show created by Amy Sherman-Palladino is still one of the most popular series in television history.

As it rings in its two-decade anniversary, lets take a look back at some of the main cast members and their transformation over the years.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore

Lorelai Gilmore [played by Lauren Graham] was one of the two central characters of the show

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore [payed by Alexis Bledel] was Lorelai's daughter and one the main characters

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore [played by Kelly Bishop] was Lorelai's mother and Rory's grandmother

David Sutcliffe as Christopher Hayden

Christopher Hayden [played by David Sutcliffe] was Rory's father and Lorelai's high-school boyfriend

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

Luke Danes [played by Scott Patterson] was the owner of a diner at Stars Hollow and Lorelai's love interest

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James

Sookie St. James [played by Melissa McCarthy] was Lorelai's best friend and business partner

Keiko Agena as Lane Kim

Lane Kim [played by Keiko Agena] was Rory's best friend from Stars Hollow

Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester

Dean Forester [played by Jared Padalecki] was Rory's first boyfriend

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

The bad boy Jess Mariano [Milo Ventimiglia] played Rory's second boyfriend

Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

Logan Huntzberger [played by Matt Czuchry] was Rory's love interest at Yale University

Liza Weil as Paris Geller

Paris Geller [Liza Weil] went from Rory's archenemy at Chilton to her best friend

Liz Torres as Miss Patty

Miss Patty [Liz Torres] played a former Broadway star and a dance instructor at Stars Hollow



