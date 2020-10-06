close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ actress Hande Subasi PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Alican Ulusoy set the internet on fire

Gorgeous Turkish star Hande Subasi, who essays the role of Aykiz Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, celebrated 1.5 years of her relationship with beau Alican Ulusoy.

Hande Subasi turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Alican Ulusoy and wrote with heart emoticons “1.5 years”.

She also wrote in Turkish with hashtag “#güzeladam”.

1.5 years #güzeladam

Previously, in August, Aykiz Hatun turned to the photo-video sharing platform and posted her bold photos with her boyfriend extending sweet birthday wishes to him.

Hande Subasi, 36 years old former Miss Turkey, was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016.

