Fri Oct 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Eminem, Biden video goes viral after presidential debate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Eminem is one the staunch opponents of  US President Donald Trump and he famously dissed the Republican leader in one of his songs a few years ago. 

Following  the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Em's  label Shady Records shared a meme which instantly went viral.

The meme shows Biden taking the place of B-Rabbit as Shady records made it look like rap battle. The meme used final battle from "8 mile" and the clever edit looked convincing.

The caption, "Biden Rabbit? VOTE!", suggested that folks at Shady Records share political believes of their boss who had come up with a full song dissing President Donald Trump for his divisive politics



