Eminem, Biden video goes viral after presidential debate

Eminem is one the staunch opponents of US President Donald Trump and he famously dissed the Republican leader in one of his songs a few years ago.

Following the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Em's label Shady Records shared a meme which instantly went viral.

The meme shows Biden taking the place of B-Rabbit as Shady records made it look like rap battle. The meme used final battle from "8 mile" and the clever edit looked convincing.

The caption, "Biden Rabbit? VOTE!", suggested that folks at Shady Records share political believes of their boss who had come up with a full song dissing President Donald Trump for his divisive politics







