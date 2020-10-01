65-year-old woman injured as Indian Army targets civilian population along LoC

A Pakistani soldier stands guard alongside a village at the LoC. Photo: file

The Indian Army's unprovoked aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday resulted in a 65-year-old woman getting injured, said the ISPR.



According to the ISPR, the civilian population was targeted with "automatics and heavy mortars" along the Jandrot Sector at the LoC.

"A 65 years old woman in Kathar Village got injured," read a statement by the ISPR.