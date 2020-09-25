Bow Wow confirms he welcomed a baby boy with model Olivia Sky as he shares new photo

Bow Wow has reportedly confirmed that he welcomed a son with model Olivia Sky as the rapper shared an adorable photo of the boy with the caption: 'My dawg for life'.

The 33-year-old star ended speculation about his rumoured secret child Thursday, confirming what many fans were already starting to piece together ... he's the father of Olivia's bundle of joy.

Nodding to the reality TV producer's stage name, the newborn - whom the rapper calls 'Prince Bow,' according to TMZ - could be seen holding a knitted bone and laying on pillows.



Bow Wow (born Shad Gregory Moss) has posted more traditional pictures of his mini-me, who could be seen wrapped up in a grey and white blanket.

The performer, who shared the photos across social media, added a prince emoji and blue heart to the adorable shot of his sleeping infant.



He continued the over-the-top doggy references and pooch puns, by calling their little one her 'dawg for life' on her Instagram Story, which she posted last week.



The little one already shares a resemblance to his dad, who is also the father to his nine-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, with ex Joie Chavis.