Felicity Jones and husband Charles Guard have officially become parents

Acclaimed actor Felicity Jones is joining the long list of celebrities who have become parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor gave birth to her first child with husband Charles Guard secretly and kept the news hidden from the world up until she was recently spotted pushing a stroller and carrying a diaper bag.

It seems the actor let the photographs speak for themselves as fans speculate the couple welcomed a baby boy as signaled by her blue stroller.

Jones was seen with a baby bump in December 2019 at the premiere for her film The Aeronauts.

Jones and Guard dated for three years after which they tied the knot in 2018. She had told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 how despite her successful career, she still looks forward to having children.

“Fortunately, I feel like we’re in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children. From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children — they don’t waste their time doing things they don’t want to,” she said.