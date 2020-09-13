Naya Rivera's last words before death revealed

Actress Naya Rivera's son told investigators that her mother screamed for help right before she drowned in order to save her child.

An investigative report said the Glee actress and her son rented a pontoon boat in July at Lake Piru. The two decided to jump into the water for a swim.

According to the report, Rivera told her son to get back on the boat shortly after they had jumped.

"She helped him onto the boat and he then heard (his mother) yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air," the report said. "She then disappeared into the water."

Rivera's cause of death was drowning and her manner of death was an accident, according to an autopsy report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.