Sat Sep 12, 2020
September 13, 2020

Hilaria Baldwin says will block anyone criticising her social media activities

Sun, Sep 13, 2020

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recently became parents of their fifth child together.

The news was announced by Hilaria Baldwin on Wednesday on her Instagram account by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn.

"We had a baby last night," the caption reads. "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

Hilaria Baldwin, a fitness entrepreneur and co-host of the "Mom Brain" podcast, on Saturday, took to Instagram to warn those criticizing her social media activities.

"If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you."


