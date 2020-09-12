Prince Harry’s old friend ‘court jester’ Guy Pelly visited the royal couple in US: report

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry’s old friend ‘court jester’ Guy Pelly is said to have visited him and Meghan Markle in America recently.



According to Daily Mail, Guy Pelly visited Prince Harry and Meghan with his wife Elizabeth Wilson and three-year-old daughter, Willow.

The Daily Mail, citing sources, reported that Guy Pelly and his family were invited by Prince Harry and Meghan.

Harry was keen to see Guy despite what’s been said about him losing his touch with his old pals.

Guy Pelly, a former nightclub manager who turned Mayfair’s Mahiki into one of London’s biggest celebrity hotspot, has known Prince Harry since he was a boy.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living in Santa Barbara in their newly-purchased mansion, since July.

The royal couple moved to US from Canada in March after stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020.