close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2020

Is Ali Zafar working on 'Ertugrul' inspired project?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 10, 2020

Ali Zafar has left his fans wondering about his upcoming project after multiple pictures of his new look emerged online.

Pictures of Ali Zafar wearing costumes, similar to those worn by actors in Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, have left fans guessing if there is a new project in the pipeline the singer and actor is working on.

The pictures show the singer in a warrior-look, wearing a long hair wig while wielding a sword. In the photos circulating on social media, the actor looked like a character from Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

A look at Ali's Twitter profile suggested that the singer is working on a short film.

According to a tweet on Ali's timeline, the actor is working on a short film reportedly being produced under the banner of a mobile phone company. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment