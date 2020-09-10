Is Ali Zafar working on 'Ertugrul' inspired project?

Ali Zafar has left his fans wondering about his upcoming project after multiple pictures of his new look emerged online.

Pictures of Ali Zafar wearing costumes, similar to those worn by actors in Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, have left fans guessing if there is a new project in the pipeline the singer and actor is working on.



The pictures show the singer in a warrior-look, wearing a long hair wig while wielding a sword. In the photos circulating on social media, the actor looked like a character from Diriliş: Ertuğrul.



A look at Ali's Twitter profile suggested that the singer is working on a short film.

According to a tweet on Ali's timeline, the actor is working on a short film reportedly being produced under the banner of a mobile phone company.