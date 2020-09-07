close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski turns up the heat as she flaunts her radiant look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looked sizzling on Sunday as she flaunted  her model figure in new photo amid reports Angelina Jolie is 'fuming' over new couple's trip to Chateau Miraval.

Nicole, 27, has set pulses racing  as she she shared a playful photo of herself in a revealing crop top. 

The Germen model appeared to be a glamorous girl and  shared an infectious smile while posing in an idyllic clearing in a skimpy attire.

The Pitt's new flame rocked a chic Fendi olive crop top that was tied over her bust like a scarf and was adored with the brand's iconic logo.

Nicole  paired her top with a set of high-waisted, high-cut black shorts, her   brunette locks, resting gracefully on her shoulders, adding to her beauty.

Late last month, Nicole and Brad enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France.

