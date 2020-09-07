Sofia Richie reunites with ex Jaden Smith as Scott Disick leaves her heartbroken

Sofia Richie and her ex beau Jaden Smith looked affectionate as they frolicked in the surf at a beach in Los Ageless.

The exes, who reunited for a fun day, have been pals for years and were rumored to have dated nearly eight years ago.



The model and the rapper, both 22, were seen holding hands while playing at the beach. Sofia sizzled in a pink floral bikini, while Jaden matched her with pink swim trunks.

They later reportedly ventured up to the swanky Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu for a double date with their friend Moisés Arias and his girlfriend.

The model has been trying to heal her heartache after her three-year romance with Scott Disick come to an end.