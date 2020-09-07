'Pop Star' video starring Justin Bieber earns 14 million views on YouTube

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Drake and DJ Khaled have expressed gratitude to Justin Bieber for shooting the music video for their new song titled "Pop Star".
The singer's wife Hailey Bieber also had an appearance in the video for the song which is a collaboration between Drake and DJ Khaled.
DJ Khaled on Saturday took to Instagram to share that the video has received over 14 million views on YouTube and is still trending number one on the website.