Selena Gomez to raise money for mental health services

Fans are praising Selena Gomez after she announced to launch a new makeup line to support mental health services.

According to reports, the singer will donate 1 percent of all sales from Rare Beauty toward mental health resources.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer intends to raise an ambitious $100 million to bring mental health services to underserved communities over the next 10 years, Fox News reported.

“Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support,” Selena Gomez said in a statement about her company.