Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal to affect Princess Diana musical?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who signed a multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant, are reportedly being urged to get a Netflix musical about Princess Diana pulled.



The calls come after the prince and Meghan Markle signed a deal, believed to be worth up to £112 million, with Netflix this week for their new yet-to-be-named production company.



The new musical was initially set to open on Broadway on March 31st, 2020, COVID-19 caused the show to shut down until further notice. But the cast recorded a performance without an audience, so that performance will premiere on Netflix sometime in the coming months.



The production is likely to cause outrage due to some controversial lines and scenes. A former bodyguard of the late princess reportedly called on her son to get the musical pulled from the streaming service.

Diana: A Musical, will premiere on Netflix in 2021, tells the story of the late princess, her relationship with the Royal Family and the rise and decline of her marriage to Prince Charles.



But, it is still unclear that how Diana and the rest of the royals are portrayed in the musical.



A media outlet claimed that the streaming giant is to air the show despite signing Harry and wife Meghan's deal.



Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the Tony Award-winners behind musical Memphis, wrote Diana’s book, music and lyrics, while Come From Away’s Christopher Ashley directs the show.



Last week, it was reported that Prince Harry and wife Meghan established a production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s content.

