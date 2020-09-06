President Alvi believes PPP-PTI joint efforts can do wonders to lift Karachi

Alvi says that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a massive Rs1,100bn, three-year development plan for the city, President Alvi said that a "PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi".

Terming it a "welcome response", the president said on Sunday that Karachi — which was the biggest taxpayer of the country — had been destroyed by the recent spell of rains.

He said that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan.

"A good package worth Rs1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. Rains have devastated Karachi which is the biggest taxpayer of the country. Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage," he tweeted.

"Better solid waste handling & modernisation of transport, thru KCR & BRTs has been crying out for attention. PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter."



PM Imran unveils Rs1.1tln package for Karachi

The premier had announced the formation of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC), responsible for implementing the development package, which will report to the chief minister Sindh.



"It [PCIC] will include all stakeholders," said the prime minister, adding that the army will play a big role. "In all the countries of the world, the army is at the forefront of such situations as it is the most organised institution and the most capable."

The prime minister had further promised that the city's transport, water, sewerage and solid waste management issues will also be resolved through the Karachi Transformation Plan.