Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not inform Queen about Netflix deal: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not inform the Queen about their multi-million deal with Netflix to produce documentaries and films.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to the world that they have signed over $100 million multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

The Daily Mail, citing a royal source, reported that Harry and Meghan, once senior royals, failed to inform the Queen about their Netflix deal.

The report further says Queen Elizabeth II was informed about the new venture of Prince Harry and Meghan by her aides.

The news comes a day following reports that Harry and Meghan’s lucrative $150 million Netflix deal to produce documentaries and films will be examined by the royal family.

Meanwhile, the royal fans have criticized the duke and duchess for their deal with Netflix and have asked them to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers money they used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The fans also urged Queen Elizabeth II to completely strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.