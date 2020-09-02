Quality labs being set up to promote products at international level: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan. file photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was especially focusing on the establishment of high standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at the international level.

Chairing a meeting with prominent businessmen from various sectors, he said the government was paying special attention to the introduction of technology and innovation in agriculture and other fields.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, industries minister Hammad Azhar, commerce advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, advisor on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari attended the meeting.

Successful and young entrepreneurs, who also attended the meeting, hailed from information technology, sports goods, fashion and textiles, beauty industry, Pak Wheels, and other business sectors.

The members of the delegation shared their experiences, highlighted impact of government’s business friendly policies and put forward their proposals to further improve business environment in the country.

The prime minister told the delegation that it was among government’s priorities to promote business activities, incentivise the businesses, and create an environment conducive to business by removing the hurdles.

While mentioning the government’s measures like ease of doing business, online approval system and provision of easy loans, the prime minister said young entrepreneurs excelling in their respective fields were assets for the country.

The government has resolved to take all possible measures for the facilitation of such entrepreneurs, he added.



