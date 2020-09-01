close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2020

IHC asks Nawaz to surrender, appear before court by Sept 10

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 01, 2020
IHC rejects NAB's request to declare the former prime minister fugitive. Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday said it was giving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif one more chance to surrender himself and summoned him to appear before the court by September 10.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, passed the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking exemption on medical grounds from personally appearing in appeals filed in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

The court also rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request to declare the former prime minister a fugitive.

“We will not declare Nawaz Sharif a fugitive. We will give him a chance to surrender,” remarked Justice Farooq to NAB's request.

Details to follow

