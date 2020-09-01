IHC asks Nawaz to surrender, appear before court by Sept 10

IHC rejects NAB's request to declare the former prime minister fugitive. Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday said it was giving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif one more chance to surrender himself and summoned him to appear before the court by September 10.



A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, passed the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking exemption on medical grounds from personally appearing in appeals filed in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

The court also rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request to declare the former prime minister a fugitive.

“We will not declare Nawaz Sharif a fugitive. We will give him a chance to surrender,” remarked Justice Farooq to NAB's request.

Details to follow