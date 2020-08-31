Govt to maintain petroleum prices in September

The price petrol will be maintained at 103.97, diesel 106.46, kerosene oil 65.29, and light diesel at 62.86. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products in the country for September, the Finance Division said in a statement.



The price of petrol will be maintained at Rs 103.97 a litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel will remain at Rs106.46, Rs65.29, and Rs62.86, respectively.



The development comes after sources informed Geo News that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the proposal to hike the petroleum prices.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran said people were already facing miseries due to the torrential rains that had wreaked havoc across Pakistan, killing more than 100 people.

"We cannot increase petroleum prices" and add to the woes of the people, the premier added.