Bulls rule PSX as market closes at 41,110 points

ISLAMABAD: Bulls ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 41,110 points, gaining 54.71 points, or 0.13%, as compared to 41,056 points on the last working day



A total of 451,737,492 shares worth Rs16.3 billion were traded as opposed to 238,567,769 shares worth Rs8.4 billion traded the previous day.

Some 198 of the 413 companies that transacted shares in the stock market registered gains whereas 196 sustained losses, while the share price of 19 remained unchanged.

Bankislami Pakistan (BIPL), TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG), and Power Cement Limited (POWER) were among the top traded companies, with 40,929,500, 40,129,500, and 32,043,000 of their shares traded, respectively.

The closing prices of BIPL, TRG, and POWER were Rs8.99, Rs 63.21, and Rs0.15 per share, respectively.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation at the end of August stood at Rs356 billion.

