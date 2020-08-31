'Princess Diana would’ve long resolved Harry, William’s feud if she was still around’

Prince William and Prince Harry's deep-rooted rift appears to be nowhere near settling, in spite of the two recently coming together for the sake of their mother, Princess Diana.



While the feud spirals out of control, many royal fans were left wondering why the sibling rivalry has still not be put to rest by any of the senior royal family members, in order to save the monarchy’s image from getting tarnished.

In the midst of this entire fiasco, the former protection officer of Princess Diana, Ken Wharfe, has come forth to look back at William and Harry’s late mother and her unmatched qualities that could have resolved their issues a long time ago, had she been alive to witness the mess.

Wharfe explained to Vanity Fair how the ‘People’s Princess’ could have been the glue that kept the two brothers connected despite their differences.

"She had tremendous influence over them both and I simply don’t think they would have fallen out like this had Diana been around because she wouldn’t have allowed it to escalate," he said.

"She’d have quickly instigated a resolution. I don’t think Harry and Meghan would have left KP [Kensington Palace] if Diana was still around. If she could see the brothers at war, she’d be very upset about it. She always loved the fact the boys were so close,” he added.