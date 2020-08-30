Ascending the throne ‘devastated’ Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s relationship

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s 72 year marriage was not always one for the history books, back when Princess Elizabeth took the throne in 1952, the prince became rather ‘devestated’.

According to a report, by the time the Queen took the throne back in 1952, her relationship with her husband was already a little strained.

“This extremely active enthusiastic young man who suddenly finds his whole life is going to be taken away from him and probably thinking he will become a 'yes man' for the rest of his life.”

A cousin of Prince Philip, Lady Pamela Hicks spoke about the matter in an upcoming National Geographic documentary called, Being the Queen.

Hicks believes the Queen’s ascension to the British royal crown was something that “really devastated their lives as a married couple.” The documentary provides an inside scoop into all the details surrounding the Queen’s life, marriage and even love.



Executive producer of the documentary, Tom Jennings spoke to Us Weekly regarding the release and told Royally Us, “I’m sure it was very strained at first and for someone like Philip to acquiesce to the nation and basically give up his bride to the world and take a backseat to everything that’s going on.”

“I think he managed to get through it, but I’m sure it was a very strained time for them. I think the queen, from what I learned, made an effort to try and help Diana understand why things were being done, the way they were being done. It didn’t necessarily mean that Diana always agreed with what the queen had to say.”