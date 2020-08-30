Who was Chadwick Boseman's long term love who he married before tragic death?

Chadwick Boseman left the entire world in a deep state of grief after succumbing to colon cancer on Saturday.



The Black Panther star was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage four, a news which he kept strictly out of the public eye.

According to reports, the actor married long term partner Taylor Simone Ledward, before breathing his last.

The news was confirmed by his family in a statement announcing the tragic news.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” read the statement confirming that he and Ledward had wed sometime before his death.



The two were spotted together for the first time in 2015, shortly after she graduated with a degree in music industry studies.

The couple made their official red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther.

When Boseman won the 'Outstanding Ator in a Motion Picture award' for his exceptional performance in the Marvel movie, he paid tribute to his ladylove in the acceptance speech.

“Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you,” he said. Ledward mouthed back the words, "I love you."

As reported by Page Six, Boseman and Ledward got engaged to each other in October 2019.

They were last seen together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.



