Maya Hawke opens up about ‘Stranger Things’ filming process becoming ‘lonely’

American actor Maya Hawke is stepping forth to talk about the upcoming season of Stranger Things.



The 22-year-old actor, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada about being nervous to start filming for the show following the coronavirus lockdown.

“We’re just sort of taking it day by day and waiting for the right moment but everyone is dying to go back to work.”

“I’m intimidated by how scary it could be and how much lonelier the filming process could become, you know how much separation between people and groups of people and people with different jobs,” she added.

“An amazing thing about making movies is everybody comes together and everybody’s jobs are just as important as anyone else’s, and everyone has to do their best, or else it all goes to hell,” she went on to say.

“I’m worried about that togetherness being lost, but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited to experience it.”

The fourth season of the thriller has been postponed owing to the coronavirus shutdown that halted productions all across Hollywood.