Tom Cruise's amazing stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7' leaves fans spellbound

Tom Cruise, who is famously known for performing his own stunts in the film, was caught on camera leaping off a motorcycle in the Oxfordshire countryside for 'Mission: Impossible 7' stunt.

The actor, who plays Ethan Hunt in the films, was seen leaping off a motorcycle for the action thriller weeks after filming was reportedly halted due to an accident involving an exploding motorcycle.



The new stunt sequence is estimated to have cost millions of dollar, making it one of the most expensive of its kind to be filmed in Britain.



Fans took to social media to marvel at the 58-year-old actor’s acrobatics about the daring scene saw him on a 650ft ramp before launching himself off the vehicle mid-air.

'Mission: Impossible 7' is set to star Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames alongside Cruise.



Earlier this month, the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie issued a statement to clarify false reports surrounding production plans to blow up an old bridge.