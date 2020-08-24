J Balvin and Roddy Ricch drop out of 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch have reportedly dropped out of 2020 MTV Video Music Awards due to concerns over coronavirus precautions.



“Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing. As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance,” a VMA source told Variety.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus are among the other performers still scheduled for the show, which was originally set to happen at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Both J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are up for multiple awards. J Balvin is nominated for his collaborations with Anuel, Maluma, and the Black Eyed Peas, while Roddy Ricch got nods for Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop, and Song of the Year for “The Box.”