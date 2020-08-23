Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pitch TV series idea to industry’s biggest players

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to make waves in the show business now that the couple has finally settled across the pond in their new Santa Barbara home.

According to the latest intel, the Sussex pair has proposed a TV series that underlines two issues that are closest to their hearts: women empowerment and racial inequality.

As reported by The Sun, the show will throw light on the struggles of growing up as a mixed-race individual, much like Meghan herself.



The couple has pitched the idea to a number of network executives. According to a TV insider cited by The Sun: “They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today’s world. It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It’s got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism.”

“They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people,” said the source, adding that while the two “will appear in it, it is about ‘normal’ people, not them.”

It was revealed last week that the two had pitched a secret project to a number of companies early in June right when they had purchased luxe Santa Barbara abode for £11million.

The duke and duchess are aiming to serve as joint producers with the hopes of racking up millions through their production company. They also intend on providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on weighty issues like mental health and climate change.

The pair also reportedly had a meeting with some of the biggest players in the industry including Bonnie Hammer who has been a close contact of the duchess since her Suits days.