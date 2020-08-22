Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan likes Pakistan’s chicken biryani

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan tried several Pakistani dishes and picked ‘chicken biryani’ as Pakistan’s number one dish.



In a video circulating on the social media, Esra could be seen trying the Pakistani cuisine.

She was served various dishes including chicken karahi, biryani and others, however, she picked ‘Biryani’ as Pakistan’s no.1 dish.

In the video, Esra says ‘Hi guys, I am Esra. Today I am going to try top Pakistani dishes to pick my number 1 Pakistani dish. Let’s get started.”

Esra was first served biryani, while trying it, she said, “Hmm delicious. It’s good, yummy. Yeah. But it’s so hot, so spicy.”

Esra was served chicken karahi next. She said, “Chicken Karahi is the next one.” While trying it, Esra said she was crying.

Later she tried Gol Gappay, Daal chawal, Jalebi and other items, but Esra picked chicken biryani as the best.

She said, “It’s delicious. Wow. I like it. It’s my number 1, I thing. Yup. Yeah it’s my number 1.”

At the end of the video, Esra says, ‘Hi guys, I have tried all the dishes. Chicken biryani is the best without a doubt.”