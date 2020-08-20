Malala Yousafzai teams up with Stephan Curry and others to launch book club

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is getting ready to bring to light new female writers with her upcoming book club launch.

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate will be joining forces with NBA star Stephan Curry, business magnate Sir Richard Branson, journalist Susan Orlean and literary startup Literati to curate lists of books for individual book clubs.

The project will launch in October this year, giving literature enthusiasts a chance to receive a print copy of each curator’s pick of the month for $24.95.

Malala’s ‘Fearless’ club will also bring to light unknown and overlooked writers while Branson’s will be shifting focus on adventurous and advice stories.

Turning to Instagram, the 23-year-old activist announced the project, saying: "I’ve always loved to read — and to share great books with my friends. I'm honoured to be starting my first book club with @Literati. Sign up to join me and together we'll explore books from new voices and prominent writers — women with bold ideas and storytellers who show the world from their unique perspective."

Curry also released a statement, detailing the launch as he said: “I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked.”

The press release states that Curry’s club titled ‘Underrated’ will especially go through stories of individuals breaking barriers.

“I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices,” added Curry.