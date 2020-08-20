Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie hit pause on relationship as he flirts with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie have taken yet another break in their relationship after reuniting two weeks ago.

The couple are taking their time apart from each other after Scott was seen getting flirty with ex ladylove Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott and Sofia are spending time apart,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Earlier , the couple had called it quits after nearly three years together. “They weren’t getting along before – hence the split,” a source told the outlet on July 14, noting that the duo worked on “having a life separate from each other.”

Amid the split, Scott maintained that his primary focus is his kids with Kourtney and not his love life with Sofia at the moment.

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family,” the insider said on August 6.

“Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a third source told the magazine in May.

“It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Another source reaffirmed the claims saying, “Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever," the source concluded.