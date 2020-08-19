Meghan Markle, Prince Harry never intended to live in California full-time: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into their forever home in Santa Barbara last week.

While the former royals may be happy stepping into their new abode, they had never imagined living in California full-time.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry and Meghan planned to "split their time in the Commonwealth" with a home in Canada initially.

The PEOPLE.com source added that "things got in the way that made that more difficult. This decision has not always been on the cards. If it had, they would not have gone through everything else they have gone through."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the last weeks of 2019 in Canada before announcing earlier this year that they will be taking an exit from the royal family.

The two then moved to California and lived for a few months in Tyler Perry's million-dollar mansion.

"They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” said a source close to the couple. "It’s so beautiful."

"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family."



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," a rep for the duo told the outlet about their move.