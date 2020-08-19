Meghan Markle’s California staffers ‘mimic’ her newly-picked British accent

Meghan Markle was not widely loved by the palace staff, if reports are to be believed. And while a lot has changed in her life since the royal exit, some things have remained the same.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s new staff at her California mansion “do impressions” of the former actor after she picked up a bit of a British accent and some words and phrases after spending two years as a royal in the UK.

A source spilled the beans to The Sun about all that goes down behind closed doors at her new Santa Barbara abode: “Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases.”

“Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, ‘Oh dahling,’ to people at home,” said the source.

“They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way. It’s funny to them. The staff there love to hear Harry’s accent, too. They adore him. He’s very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal,” the insider added.

“He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time,” it was further revealed.

According to the grapevine, while Meghan has mixed up a bit of British vocabulary in her lingo, Prince Harry too will be following suit by picking up some American words.

“No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash,” said the insider.