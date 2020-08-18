'Game of Thrones' Charles Dance admits he was disappointed by the show's ending

'Game of Thrones' actor Charles Dance revealed he was unhappy by the ending of the show that he would have signed the petition to get it remade if he'd known about it, according to reports.

In an interview, Dance - who played Tywin Lannister between series one and five - reflected on the final series: "I know the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people and I'm afraid I'm in the latter camp."

The actor said: "I mean, I saw it. I continued to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory. Because I thought, it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it. There were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!"



Asked if he would sign the online fan petition calling to remake series eight, Dance responded: "Well if there was a petition, I would sign it."

The Change.org petition entitled 'Remake Game of Thrones Season 8' with competent writers has reportedly been signed by 1.8 million people.

It reflects the widespread disappointment the show's finale was met with in April last year.

A section of fans were particularly perplexed by the sudden ending to Daenerys Targaryen's storyline and the decision to crown a largely unpopular character on the 'Iron Throne'.

Dance isn't the only 'Game of Thrones' actor who has considered signing the petition. In an interview with Variety, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister between series one and eight, joked that he considered donating to it.

