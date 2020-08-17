Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates daughter's birthday with wife Neslisah

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated second birthday of their daughter Alara on Sunday.



Neslisah Alkoclar and Altan turned to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebration of their daughter.

Engin Altan, who portrays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a sweet photo of himself with daughter and wrote, “Happy birthday my baby girl……2 years.”

He also shared a lovely photo of the birthday cake.

Altan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also turned to Instagram and shared photos with her daughter from the birthday party.

She also shared loved-up pictures with hubby Altan. In the PDA-filled photos, the couple could be seen all smiling.

Engin has gained new heights of popularity with his outstanding performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.