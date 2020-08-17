Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell ‘made Princess Diana cry’

Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced convicted pedophile, has had links to the royal family through Prince Andrew, which has already been out in the open.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the deceased financier even caused trouble for Princess Diana through his girlfriend and procurer, Ghislane Maxwell.

According to reports, the late Princess of Wales was ‘bullied’ by Maxwell and was made to cry.

As reported by The Express, the British socialite met the royal at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.

An alleged victim of Epstein named Maria Farmer had claimed that Maxwell had reportedly disliked Diana because of which she ‘bullied’ her and ‘made her cry.’

Farmer had told The Sun that Maxwell was showing her photos of the royal family members and had singled out one of Diana.

“Ghislaine’s like, ‘Look, there we made [Diana] cry, isn’t that funny? We hated Diana.’ That’s what she said.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s horrible.’ They were very mean to her, like abusive, but they thought it was really funny. Very, very sick,” added Farmer.

Apart from that, journalist Anne McElvoy also shared how the princess was treated by the disgraced socialite in a piece written for the Evening Standard.

“Ghislaine, while herself on a pedestal of privilege, was armed with self-confidence so bullet-proof that she could joke about ‘making Diana cry’ in a world where ‘teasing’ about everything from the wrong boyfriend to the wrong designer could come uncomfortably close to bullying,” she wrote.