Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker spotted together in Malibu

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted grabbing dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California on Saturday.

The model, 24, and NBA player, 23, were also joined by Kylie Jenner, who stepped out in a strapless plaid set and beige heels.

Kendall looked gorgeous in a cream-colored slip dress, which she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and a baguette bag. Meanwhile, Booker was seen in a more casual ensemble, sporting a black hoodie, jeans, black and blue Air Jordan sneakers and a baseball cap.

Jenner and Booker's outing comes after the pair exchanged flirty messages on Instagram.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had posted a glammed up clip on her social media handle, which she captioned with a simple strawberry emoji.

"I like strawberries," Booker commented on the post, to which Jenner responded with four strawberry emojis.

The Phoenix Suns star made his way back to California after spending time in the NBA bubble in Florida.



The coy exchange sparked romance speculations among fans as the reality star and NBA athlete have continued to spend time together.

