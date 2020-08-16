PPP, PTI, MQM-P hold meetings to resolve Karachi's problems

KARACH: The three major political stakeholders of Karachi, the PPP, the PTI and the MQM-P met on Saturday to discuss the issues facing the metropolis in two separate meetings that were held in Islamabad and Karachi, reported Geo News.



Sources informed Geo News that it was decided in the meetings to form an advisory committee and a liaison committee to solve the metropolis' problems.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah represented the provincial government in the meeting. Meanwhile Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi as well as Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar were in attendance as well.

Sources further said that the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal was in the meeting as well.

Discussions revolved around the role of the NDMA in the development of Karachi. It was decided that members of the Centre and Sindh government would form an advisory committee to resolve the city's issues.

MQM’s Aamir Khan in a tweet said that Karachi's problems cannot be solved without giving full authority to its locals.



“The problem of Karachi cannot be solved until the local people have full authority. This will only be possible when new provinces are established across the country including Karachi,” he said.

Karachi is a part of Sindh and will remain so: Raza Rabbani

PPP leader Raza Rabbani said Sunday that Karachi is a part of Sindh and will continue to remain so, adding that the PTI had previously issued a statement as well on separating the city from the province.

Speaking at a press conference after the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, the former Senate chairman said that these statements from the PTI leadership were not new.

"Ever since the PPP government has been formed [in Sindh] and the PTI came to power, such statements have been issued," he said, adding that the PTI has previously issued statements as well on imposing governor rule in Sindh.

"There is nothing new about this," he stressed.

Rabbani, without naming anyone in particular, said that "some people want to place Karachi under the Centre and seize its revenue".

Criticising NAB, the PPP leader said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan's judgment in the Khawaja brothers case had exposed the anti-graft body. He said that the Human Rights Watch had also exposed NAB.

Clarifying that the party had not changed its stance on the 18th Amendment, Rabbani said that the party will "not compromise" on it.

'Sindh govt to welcome any party or person that wants to develop Karachi'

Separately, Sindh Info Minister Nasir Hussain Shah welcomed the meeting between PTI, PPP and MQM as a step in the right direction for the betterment of Karachiites.

“The collaboration between PPP, PTI and MQM to work for the betterment of Karachi will prove to be an important milestone,” Shah said.

He added that Sindh, especially Karachi was developed tremendously under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Sindh government will welcome every person or political party that wants to play a part in developing Karachi,” Shah added.

Referring to the recent monsoon spell which wreaked havoc in the metropolis, the provincial minister said the Sindh government had welcomed the Centre and the NDMA in its efforts to clear Karachi's nullahs.

“Steps taken by the chief minister Sindh for Karachi cannot be forgotten,” he added.

'Sindh govt has completely failed': SC expresses anger over lack of cleanliness in Karachi

The meeting between the three political parties to resolve Karachi's issues came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan lashed out at the Sindh government for lack of cleanliness in Karachi, stating in its remarks that the provincial authorities had "completely failed".

A hearing into the nullahs encroachment case was held Tuesday at the Karachi registry of the apex court. where the chief justice said that the Sindh government had "turned entire Karachi into a goth".

"The entire city is filled with filth and sewerage water," said the chief justice angrily. "Mosquitoes, flies and germs are everywhere. People are walking on stones [to cross sewerage water]," he added.

"Rulers are the only ones who are enjoying themselves," the chief justice had said angrily. "This is turning into a province of total anarchy."

"Who will rectify the province? Do we ask the federal government to rectify the province," Justice Gulzar asked. "Who will provide the people with their basic rights?"

Justice Faisal Arab had lamented that people have to move the court to avail basic facilities such as water and power. "I belong to this province as well but look at the situation here," he had said.