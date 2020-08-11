Renowned Indian poet Rahat Indori passes away at 70

Renowned Indian poet and lyricist Rahat Indori. — The Hindu

Renowned Indian poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, 70, passed away on Tuesday, hours after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Times Now, the veteran poet was under treatment at a local hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

"He (Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved... he had 60% pneumonia," ANI reported citing Dr Vinod Bhandari.

Earlier in the day, Indori had announced on Twitter that he had positive for the virus.

The poet said that he was admitted in a hospital and requested his fans to refrain from speculation and wait for him to provide update regarding his health.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the veteran poet's death.

According to The Indian Express, Indori's poetry had played an important role in anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Bill) protests this year.

"The line, 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai”, taken from ghazal ‘Agar khilaaf hain hone do' gave a voice and purpose to dissent," it read.