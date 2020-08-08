Kanye West releases fun video with Kim Kardashian, daughter North amid turmoil

Kanye West gave a sneak peek inside his family vacation with Kim Kardashian from Dominican Republic.

The rapper can be seen dancing in a sweet clip with daughter, North West, uploaded via Twitter on Friday.

In the clip, Kardashian, 39, West and North ride in a golf cart when the viral song Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers begins to play.

After a while, West hops out and starts to dance beside the vehicle, which causes North to jump down to join her father.

The presidential hopeful proceeds to teach North a new dance move while Kardashian can be heard laughing. “That’s a whole different song,” the reality TV star tells her husband.

After West's most controversial Twitter rant attacking Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, he issued an apology for his behaviour.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me. … I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” he tweeted.

West had earlier revealed he and Kardashian thought of aborting their eldest daughter when she was conceived.

Soon after, the KKW beauty owner has addressed West's bipolar disorder and asked everyone to show compassion.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The reality star added, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”