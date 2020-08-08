Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as he defeats coronavirus, tests negative today

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus and was being treated at the hospital for the last 28 days, has tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.



Abhishek turned to Twitter and said, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this.”

“Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!.”

Sharing his discharge plan from the hospital, the actor said on Instagram, “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe.”

Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Amitabh, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital and returned home recently.