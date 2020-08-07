close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
World

Web Desk
August 7, 2020

Prince Harry writes opinion piece for US magazine

World

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 07, 2020

Prince Harry has appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms.

He said  in an opinion piece for US business magazine that social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,”. 

 Harry wrote that  he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue.

“Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth,”  Harry wrote. 

Harry called for online communities to be “defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering; by free, rather than weaponised, speech.”

Harry in his opinion piece urged companies to use their advertising dollars “to demand change from the very places that give a safe haven and vehicle of propagation to hate and division.”

