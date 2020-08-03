close
Mon Aug 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 3, 2020

Idris Elba confirms film version of 'Luther' is happening

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 03, 2020

British actor Idris Elba has confirmed that  BBC crime drama "Luther" is coming to the big screen.

It was not the first time he discussed the film version of   series. The actor previously talked about the project last month.

On Friday, he once again confirmed that a movie version of his hit BBC TV series “Luther” is happening.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving one of BAFTA’s highest honours, the BAFTA Special Award the British actor said: “I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.”

He continued, “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment