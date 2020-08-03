Adele’s special tribute to Beyoncé wins internet

Adele has shared her love for Beyoncés new Disney Plus visual album 'Black Is King', featuring herself posing under a TV screen displaying a scene from the film.



The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate Beyoncé’s work on her new visual album, but her significant message has yet again been overshadowed by comments about her latest look.



Adele’s empowering message seemed to be a reminder of the power of women supporting women.



"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," the singer captioned the post.



The 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop released the hotly anticipated album on Friday. It's inspired by "The Lion King," on Disney+.

Adele, in the photo, recreated the crescent moon top that Beyoncé rocked while singing "Already," one of the tracks included in the musical film and visual album.



Adele’s post attracted massive applause from her fans, not only, for her positive message but for her stunning new look also.



