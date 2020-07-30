List of designated places for animal sacrifice in Karachi:

Eid ul Adha 2020: Here’s the list of 500 places designated for animal sacrifice in Karachi

The Sindh government on Wednesday designated around 500 sites all over Karachi for collectively performing the ritual of sacrificing animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The list of the designated places for sacrificing animals has been issued by the local government department in view of the COVID-19 emergency. The places for sacrificing animals have been allocated at the level of union committees and union councils in the city.

The list contains 120 sites in District West, 119 in District Central, 60 in District East, 38 in District Malir, 13 in District South and 210 in the jurisdiction of District Council. Apparently, the list shared with the media does not mention District Korangi.

LG Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh said that steps had been taken to discourage the trend of sacrificing animals on an individual basis on Eid ul Adha in accordance with the decision of the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre).

He said that collective sacrifice would help ensure quick disposal of animal waste as well as cleanliness in the city. He also said that all municipal commissioners posted in the city had been issued directives to ensure sacrifices only at designated sites at union committee and union council level.

