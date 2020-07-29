Machine Gun Kelly says he waited 'an eternity' for Megan Fox

US singer Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his relationship with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.



The Till I Die singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up selfie with Megan and expressed his love for his new ladylove.

He wrote alongside knife, heart and star emoji, “waited for eternity to find In the monochrome selfie, the 30-year-old singer and Megan, 34, could be standing next to each other with arms wrapped around one another.

The lovebirds first met earlier this year during the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

They have only been dating for a few months.



Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie, 11 with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Megan shares three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 with her former husband Brian Austin Green.