Kim Kardashian spotted out after Kanye West's public apology

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been seen driving through Los Angeles hours after her husband Kanye West publicly apologised for his recent words about their marriage.

The 39-year-old was spotted out in Los Angeles on Sunday for the first time after Kanye’s recent tweets about her. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress sitting behind the wheel of her car when she caught on camera.



The rapper, who running for president, made headlines at his rally in South Carolina for telling the crowd that they had planned to abort their seven-year-old daughter North. He also claimed on Twitter that he wanted to divorce Kim over an alleged meeting she had with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel and called mother-in-law Kris Jenner a white supremacist.



Kim responded in her own way about her husband’s mental health, asking for ‘compassion’ for her husband: 'I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy.'



On Sunday, The father-of-four has thanked his wife for standing by him. In a statement posted on Twitter, saying: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."