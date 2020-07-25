Kanye West not responding to Kim Kardashian's calls, refusing to see her: report

Kanye West, who has sparked concern in recent days with a string of erratic social media posts, is reportedly refusing to see his wife.

Kanye is making it tough for Kim to reach him as she aimed to help her husband through his difficult time.



According to reports, there has been very little communication and no face time at all between the couple since the 'All Day' hitmaker's bizarre appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina - during which he wept hysterically as he and his spouse had planned to abort their eldest child and criticised activist Harriet Tubman.



According to new report, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has tried to talk to Kanye about his mental health, but the rapper has not been receptive to a conversation.

Kim - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with the 'Heartless' rapper - was said to have been concerned about her husband's behaviour for some time.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old beauty spoke in detail about how "powerless" she is to persuade her husband, 43, to seek help for his bipolar disorder unless he chooses to do so himself.

