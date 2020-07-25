Kim Kardashian feeling 'defeated' after Kanye West refuses to seek medical help

Kim Kardashian is facing a lot of issues in her personal life of late related to husband Kanye West.

According to a report in E!News, Kim is feeling helpless and defeated after Kanye denied medical treatment for bipolar disorder.

A source revealed to the outlet, "Kim is still in Los Angeles while Kanye is staying in Wyoming. He hasn't seen the kids in a week. Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help and he is refusing it," the insider shared. "She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."



"Kim doesn't want the kids knowing an ounce of this situation or seeing their dad in that light," the insider explained.



According to the source, Kanye hasn't spoken to or seen the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "because he thinks she will try and have him committed." "It is very bad between them right now and Kim feels defeated and helpless," the insider added. "Kanye doesn't think he needs help. He has many friends who have been checking in on him."

The insider further said, "Kim decided to speak out because her heart hurts for Kanye and anyone dealing with mental illness. She also wanted to dispel the ongoing misinformation being spread. She tries to keep their family matters private and is very upset he lashed out against the family," the source said.

The insider revealed that "there are no serious talks of divorce yet."

"Kim has brought it up several times but she isn't planning on filing until Kanye stabilizes. If anything, Kanye would most likely be the one to abruptly file for divorce," the insider said. "Kim is not planning on leaving him during a time like this when he is vulnerable."