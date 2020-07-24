Selena Gomez turns 28, thanks fans for sending love, wishes on her birthday

US singer Selena Gomez has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for sending her love and best wishes on her 28th birthday.

The Lose You To Love Me singer turned to Instagram and shared lovely messages she received from fans and friends on Friday.

She wrote, “Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present in the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today.”

Selena went on to say “Just wanted to say thank you for every single message- I feel so much love from y’all. I love you guys so much and here’s to 28.”



On her birthday, the singer’s makeup company Rare Beauty announced to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources.

The company said in a statement on Instagram, “Our goal with the Rare Impact Fund is to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources. How? Starting with our very first sale, 1pc of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund. But that's not all. We're committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community.”

Commenting on the post, Selena said, “I’m so proud of this and love our team.”

